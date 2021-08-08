Stanley Scott Abbott, 72, of Boise, Idaho, passed away July 31, 2021, at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, Idaho. Scott was born December 28, 1948, in St. Anthony, Idaho, to Stanley Keith and Willa Marjean Abbott. He grew up and attended schools in Arco and Idaho Falls. He graduated from Idaho Falls High School and attended Idaho State University. In November 1969, he married Corinne Rhoades in Idaho Falls, Idaho. They were blessed with three children, Preston, Philip, and Aaron. They later divorced in 1987. He later reunited with Susan L. Hill, who he had met in high school. Scott was Susan's first date and her first kiss. He married the love of his life on August 30, 2014, in Boise, Idaho. Scott joined the U.S. Army National Guard of Idaho in September 1970 and served as a Medical Corpsman. He was honorably discharged in May 1976. In Scott's younger years, he worked various jobs throughout high school. He eventually went to work at the Idaho National Laboratory in 1969 until his retirement in 2012. Scott loved and was loved by his family, innumerable friends, and colleagues. His grandchildren were the joy of his life. Anyone who knew Scott knew he was no stranger to hard work and he was always on the go. Even in retirement, he stayed busy working in his yard and improving his home in Boise and working on projects at his cabin in Island Park. Scott loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was happiest being out in nature and at his cabin in Island Park. He especially loved his time with his son, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren. He looked forward to and cherished the time he spent with his son, brother, brothers-in-law, and lifelong friends during the annual hunting camp at his cabin. Scott loved to cook and prepared all the camp meals ... each fit for a king. Scott lived his life by the code of honesty and integrity. He had a loving, kind, and giving heart, and would help anyone with anything. Along his journey, he met and made many lifelong friends. There are not enough words to describe the truly amazing man Scott was. He was the greatest man we have ever known, and he will always be Superman to his two grandchildren, Jacob and Adyson. He touched countless lives and he will be greatly missed. Scott is survived by his wife, Susan of Boise; sons, Preston (Karlee) Abbott and Philip Abbott, both of Idaho Falls, and Aaron Abbott of Boise; step-son, Greg (Alicia) Bestland of Rochester, Minnesota; step-daughter, Jennifer Bestland of Minneapolis, Minnesota; sister, Michelle Kennedy of Idaho Falls; brother, Steve (Lori) Abbott of Meridian; grandchildren, Jacob, Adyson, and baby Cora; many brothers and sisters-in-law, nephews, and nieces. He was preceded in death by his mother; father; beloved step-father, Bob Sutton; and brother-in-law, Joe Kennedy. A memorial service to honor Scott will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, Ammon, Idaho. The family will meet with friends and family one hour prior to the memorial service. Following the memorial service, there will be a reception from 12:30-2:30 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 700 Lindsay Blvd. Inurnment will be in the Pineview Cemetery, in Ashton, Idaho, at approximately 3:45 p.m. Military Rites will be performed by the Fremont County Veterans Honor Team and the Idaho Honor Guard. Family and friends are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Scott's honor to either the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation or a charity of your choice. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Stanley 12/28/1948 - 7/31/2021Scott Abbott
+2
+2