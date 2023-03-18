Susan Hope Abegglen, 73, of Idaho Falls, passed away on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at her home. Susan was born February 26, 1950, in Atlanta, Georgia, to Robert and Lura (Love) Cutchshaw. Susan was raised and educated in Georgia and moved west to attend Ricks College where she met Michael Abegglen, from St. Anthony, Idaho. On August 27, 1971, they were married in the Idaho Falls Temple. Michael and Susan made their home in Idaho Falls. Susan was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in many leadership positions over the years. Many of those years were spent with the young women's program. She enjoyed reading, traveling, and spending time with family and friends. She is survived by her children: Bryan (Heidi) Abegglen of Rigby, ID, Sean Abegglen of Idaho Falls, ID, Danny (Ashley) Abegglen of St. Anthony, ID, and Jeff (Tauna) Abegglen of Idaho Falls, ID; sisters: Sherry (Will) Thomas of Blackfoot, ID, and Melissa (Steve) Mills of Loganville, Georgia; brother, Adrian (Abigail) Cutchshaw of Cleveland, Georgia; son-in-law Robert (Bethany) Fair of Shelley, ID; and 13 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Abegglen; daughter, Bethany Abegglen Fair; father, Robert Cutchshaw; mother, Love Cutchshaw; and brother, Robert Cutchshaw. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, March 20, 2023, at the Ammon Cemetery with Bishop Blake Ford officiating. Arrangements are under the care of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com. Susan 2/26/1950 - 3/15/2023Hope Abegglen
