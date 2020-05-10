Abreo Anselmo Abreo Anselmo Abreo, 77, of Blackfoot, Idaho passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 at his home. He was born April 21, 1943 in Zimapan, Mexico the son of Guillermo Abreo and Marcelina Trejo. On December 11, 1997 he married Celestina Trejo in Blackfoot, Idaho. Anselmo belonged to the Catholic Church. He worked for Basic American, NonPareil and Wada Farms. He enjoyed listening to music and spending time with his family and grandkids. He was a hard worker and loved his work. He is survived by his wife, Celestina of Blackfoot; children, Roberto (Dorinda) Abreo of Idaho Falls, Esther (Ramon) Abreo of Chiapas, Mexico, Lucina (Juan) Abreo of Idaho Falls, and Rogelio Abreo of Raft River: 17 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Roberto and Cilvina Abreo. A funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at St. Bernard's Catholic Church. A Rosary service will be held 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at the Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Ave., Blackfoot, Idaho with a visitation to follow from 7:00-8:00 p.m. Interment will be in the Grove City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com