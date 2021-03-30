Susana Acosta-Ramirez, 56, of Idaho Falls, passed away March 27, 2021, at her home. Susana was born September 20, 1964, in Zimapan Hidalgo, Mexico, to Galdino Acosta and Olympia Ramirez. She grew up in Mexico and eventually emigrated to Idaho. Susana married Jose Eloy Gutierrez Vega Sr. in Idaho Falls, Idaho, and they were blessed with five children: Liliana, Vicente, Edaena, Jose Jr., and Judith. Susana and Jose made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where they were members of Holy Rosary Catholic Community. Susana enjoyed being outdoors and loved being a wife and mother, and eventually a grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved caring for her grandchildren. Susana is survived by her loving husband, Jose Sr.; children, Liliana (Sergio) Resendiz, Vicente (Belinda) Hernandez, Edaena (Salvador) Troncoso, Jose (Marissa Trejo) Gutierrez, Jr., and Judith Gutierrez, all of Idaho Falls, ID; siblings, Joaquina (Alberto Olvera) Acosta of Idaho Falls, ID, Margarita (Oscar Hernandez) Acosta of Hidalgo, Mexico, Esperanza (Baldomero Chavez) Acosta of Rigby, ID, and Santiago (Felicitas) Resendiz of Hidalgo, Mexico; 18 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren. A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 145 9th Street. A Rosary will be held Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 963 S. Ammon Road, with a visitation to follow until 9:00 p.m. Burial will be in Fielding Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Susana 9/20/1964 - 3/27/2021Acosta-Ramirez
+1
News Trending Today
-
One year later: Locals reflect on pandemic experiences
-
Firth man arrested for choking, headbutting woman in front of 4-year-old
-
Oliver, Peggy
-
One dead in two-vehicle crash on US 20 east of Idaho Falls
-
New middle and high school readying to open this fall
-
From the archives: Prosecutor reflects on Duncan case
-
WRESTLING: Hillcrest's Lorenzo Luis is the All-Area Wrestler of the Year
-
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
-
Still no solution to teacher insurance issue
-
Bott, George