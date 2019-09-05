David Thomas Adams, 64, passed on to his next great adventure on August 31, 2019, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, due to complications succeeding a heart attack. Dave was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho, on September 10, 1954, to June Miller Hutchens and Thomas Adams. He grew up most of his childhood in Ririe, Idaho, working on his grandparents' farm and graduated from Ririe High School in the spring of 1972. He attended a few semesters of college at ISU, majoring in chemistry. Dave was the proud father of six children-- Candice, Brent, Kristin, Kathleen, Corbet, and Blake; and a beloved grandfather of 14 grandchildren. David was a successful businessman who ran several auto parts stores and a warehouse, along with his business partners, Robert and Kristy Johnson. Dave enjoyed the outdoors, especially time on his motorized toys. He could be found on the top of many peaks in the west every weekend, either on a motorbike, razor, or a snowmobile. He prided himself on getting the highest marks. He enjoyed camping, tinkering in his garage on his cars or ATVs, and spending time on the lake with his boat. He was loved by his family and grandchildren, who he liked to pull behind the boat in a tube, or take riding on a trail in the mountains. Dave served for many years in the Ririe Lions Club and was also a former member of the Ririe City Council. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served several years as a Scoutmaster and enjoyed spending time outdoors with the youth. He is survived by his mother, June Miller Hutchens; his sister, Kristy (Robert) Johnson, all of Ririe, ID; his children, Candice (Robert) Moore of Wendell, ID, Brent (Jill) Adams of Clifton, ID, Kristin (Kyle) Wright of Idaho Falls, Kathleen (Dustin) Turner of Idaho Falls, and Corbet (Shandi) Adams and Blake Adams of Archer, ID. He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Adams. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019, at the Archer LDS Church, 201 West 8000 South, with Bishop Lane Lindstrom of the Sunnydell Ward officiating. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services, both visitations at the church. Burial will be in the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. David 9/10/1954 - 8/31/2019Thomas Adams