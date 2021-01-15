Adams Dennis Adams Dennis Dean Adams, 77, of Blackfoot, passed away, Thursday, January 14, 2021 at his home. Dennis was born January 20, 1943 in Blackfoot, Idaho to Dean Adams and Leda LaRue Jones. Dennis grew up in the Blackfoot area and graduated from Snake River High School. On June 22, 1962 he married Nancy Kay Grimmett in Moreland, Idaho. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple on April 28, 1981. Dennis and Nancy settled in Moreland and raised their family there. Dennis worked at Bingham Co-Op, and drove truck for a short while. He also worked at Rockford Repair as a welder. Dennis was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in the Young Mens and Webelo Scout programs. Dennis enjoyed camping, fishing, riding motorcycles, and working on race cars. Dennis is survived by his wife, Nancy of Moreland; children, Stacy Adams of South Jordan, UT, Angie Kaye Page of Riverside, Jaime (Erin) Adams of Blackfoot, Chase (Nikki) Adams of Blackfoot, Mary "Debbie Strong-o" Martin of Blackfoot, and Derick (Eden) Adams of Ammon; siblings, Gary (Colleen) Adams, Rick (Linda) Adams, Sandra (Larry-deceased) Young, Brad (Dianne) Adams, Barry (Brenda) Adams, and Jan (Bob) Doig; 15 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dean and LaRue Adams and in-laws John Arvard and June Grimmett. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at Hawker Funeral Home. Family will meet with friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Monday, January 18, 2021 at Hawker Funeral Home and for one hour prior to the service. Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, those who would like to participate in the service from home are invited to view the service on a live broadcast at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com/page/broadcasting Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
