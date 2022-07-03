Donald Richard Adams, beloved and cherished husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather passed away June 30, 2022, in Idaho Falls at the age of 92 due to cancer complications. He was born near Ririe, Idaho, December 1, 1929, to Brigham Richard Adams and Virgil Taylor Adams. Don had three brothers, Tom, Bob, and William (who died soon after birth). Don grew up during the hard times of the Depression of the 1930's and was taught the value of work and how to do with what you had. When he was just a little boy, his father purchased some land in the Snake River Valley. At this tender age, he helped to clear the land of tall sage brush with his father and uncle. This land, the dry farm, would become second home and a great love of his heart throughout his life. Don and his parents and brothers would live in Ririe during most of the year and would live at the dry farm in the summer. When he was about nine he went to work for a farmer because there were so few men in the area due to World War II. He worked for this farmer for the rest of his growing up years until he went to university in Moscow, Idaho, where he graduated in the studies of agronomy. He met Evelyn Wells in Idaho Falls sometime after his graduation. They began a friendship that blossomed into a special, endearing relationship. He was drafted into the military during the Korean War. Don served his country well and was honorably discharged from military duty soon after the war. He and Evelyn continued their courtship after the war and were married April 27, 1956. They lived in Idaho Falls and were blessed with four children, Karen Adams Harris (Tony), Richard Scott Adams (Lainie), Sherril Adams Hart (Mike), and Carmen Adams Blaney (Darren). Don worked in Idaho Falls at the EG&G government site and took new employment opportunities to work for U & I Sugar. He was promoted to field manager for U & I Sugar. After working for U & I , he took another job opportunity of working for Amalgamated Sugar. He was known for his wisdom in growing crops and sugar beets. When Don retired, he still took every opportunity he had to work and to help others around him. He was known for his kindness and generosity, his wisdom and knowledge, his gracious way of making others feel needed and important, and his way of making visitors to family gatherings feel part of the family. Don had a sense of humor and would often laugh. He loved animals and nature. But his greatest love was his family. He was always so willing to be there with a listening ear, words of counsel and advice, and to share in each family member's experiences. Each family member felt his great love for them and will miss his humor, his wisdom, but most of all his love and support. Don is preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, his daughter, Sherril; and a granddaughter, Caylee. His family wishes to thank those who have been so helpful during this time. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 8, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home Eat Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends from 10-10:45 a.m. prior. Burial will be in the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery. Military Honors will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Idaho Honor Guard. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Don 12/1/1929 - 6/30/2022Adams
+2
+2