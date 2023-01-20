Jamie Dennis Adams, 52, unexpectedly passed away peacefully in his sleep on January 12, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. His passing has saddened thousands of friends, family, and members of the Virgin Hotel Las Vegas where he was a valued member of the Executive Team as Senior Vice President of Human Resources. Jamie’s story started on March 31, 1970 in San Rafael, California when he was born to Kerry and Jack Jensen. When Kerry married Frank Adams in 1976, Jamie was adopted by his bonus dad, Frank Adams. On Jamie’s ninth birthday, Frank and Kerry Adams gifted Jamie a baby sister Frankie; eleven months later, baby Cody was born and the Adams family was complete. The only thing Jamie loved more than his family was Rock and Roll! After graduating from Idaho Falls High School in 1988, Jamie packed his bags and moved to Hollywood, California to attend the Guitar Institute of Technology. His love for music was inspired by his father Jack. Upon graduating from the Guitar Institute in 1989, Jamie joined his first touring band, Sweet Cheater, performing professionally in clubs throughout the Western US. He later joined Jeremy Scared as lead guitarist. In 1992, Jamie and his wife Brenda were blessed with the birth of his son Zachary. After reluctantly leaving “band-life”, Jamie joined the corporate world managing several Guitar Center stores in Colorado and California. His next adventure was to move to Idaho Falls to open a bar with his mother. Not surprisingly that bar, The Blues, became a local favorite. Jamie and his musician friends played there often. Jamie met his forever love Danielle Fiore in California. He and Danielle moved to Las Vegas in 2007. Jamie and Danielle were married in 2008 and welcomed their beloved daughter Sofia in 2011, to whom Jamie was absolutely devoted. Two years later, Jamie’s son Zachary blessed him with his granddaughter Kierra. Jamie accepted an entry-level position with the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in 2007 where he worked for 16 years. While at the Hard Rock, Jamie worked in many departments as he worked his way up through the organization, gaining more and more recognition for his positive energy, hard work, kindness and creativity. While working as a manager in the Human Resources department Jamie also attended college in the evening, completing his Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and Marketing from the University of Nevada-Las Vegas (UNLV). When the Hard Rock was undergoing its renovation and conversion to the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, Jamie was an integral part of the transition team, responsible for developing the popular “Stick Around and Come Back” program (Jamie was always so good at naming things!), updating and structuring policies, and overseeing the re-hiring of thousands of employees on a tight deadline. In 2022 Jamie was promoted to Vice President of Human Resources with responsibility for all Human Resources matters for the property. In 2023 he was promoted to Senior Vice President of Human Resources due to his outstanding work and dedication to continually improving the culture and the team member experience at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Jamie was an extraordinary team member, brother, son, friend, father and grandfather. His son Zachary and daughter Sofia were his pride and joy! Jamie loved his children with every ounce of his heart. Jamie was a one-of-a-kind soul who brought out the best in everyone he interacted with. Extremely intelligent, funny, talented, caring, loving, inspiring, and the best friend anyone could hope to have. To know Jamie was to love him! He could charm anyone – and often did. Jamie’s laugh was absolutely infectious, and his wit was as sharp as a razor! He was truly one-of-a-kind and will forever be missed. Jamie was proceeded in death by his infant sister, his brother Cody, his father Jack, and grandparents Wes and June Headington, and Kenny and Wanda Jensen. A celebration of life will be organized by Jamie’s family, employers and friends and held in the spring of 2023. Jamie Adams
