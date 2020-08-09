Margaret Phyllis Adams, 75, of Firth, Idaho, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020 due to complications of Alzheimer's. Phyllis was born October 6, 1944 to Dan and Margaret Mechling in Afton, Wyoming. The Mechling family moved to the Lemhi Valley in 1955 when the Palisades Dam was being built. Phyllis graduated from Leadore High School in 1963 and married her high school sweetheart Chet Adams on September 4, 1963. They were married nearly 57 years and had three children, Lisa Adams, Eric Adams, and Scott Adams. Phyllis was a homemaker, an outstanding cook and loved to dance, with the Jitterbug being her favorite. She was a certified master gardener and served as a member of the Bingham County Voting Board. During her lifespan she worked as a receptionist at Bannock Memorial Hospital, secretary for the Blackfoot Livestock Commission and administrative secretary in various Eskimo villages in Alaska from 1986 to 1992. Phyllis is survived by her husband, Chet Adams; daughter, Lisa Adams; son, Eric Adams (Christine); grandchildren, Craig Loughmiller, Jared Loughmiller (Kaitie), Levi Adams, Olivia Adams, and Keeley Gonzalez (Jaden); great grandchildren, Kimbree Gonzalez and Kesslyn Gonzalez sister, Myrna Cofell; and sisters-in-law, Beverly Mechling, Donna Belle Holesapple (Ellery), and Clarice Mechling. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dan and Margaret Mechling; son, Scott Adams; grandson, Nathan Adams; siblings, Keith Mechling, Walt Mechling, Glen Mechling, Jim Mechling (Gaye), Dennis Mechling, and Donna Marshall (John); and brother-in-law, Doug Cofell. The family would like to thank Laura Mason, LNP, and Aspen Hospice Care for their care of Phyllis. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 10, 2020 at Hawker Funeral Home. Family will meet with friends from 9:30-10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Due to the recent health concerns, those who would like to participate in the service from home are invited to view the service on a live broadcast at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com/page/broadcasting. Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com. "We remember their love when they can no longer remember." Margaret Phyllis 10/6/1944 - 8/5/2020Adams