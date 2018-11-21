Robert A. Adams, our beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, passed away peacefully at his home in Shelley, Idaho on November 16, 2018. Bob was born on April 20, 1928 in Lava Hot Springs, Idaho to James and Lillian Aldous Adams. He was raised in Utah and Idaho. Cherished summer memories were times spent out of doors with aunts, uncles, and cousins. After graduating from Aberdeen High, Bob enlisted in the United States Army and received the WWII Victory and Expert Markmanship medals. He served as a member of General MacArthur's office staff in Tokyo, Japan and was honorably discharged in 1947. In 1950 Bob married Zelma A. Peck. He always referred to her as "a wonderful gal". Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple. Bob enjoyed working for the Union Pacific Railroad, retiring in 1987 as Agent for the Idaho Falls Office. His retirement years were spent enjoying recreational activities, especially hunting and fishing. Bob was a life-long learner who enjoyed his newspaper, lyrics and poetry. He was an active and attentive grandfather. Bob was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Bill, Helen and Shirley. Survivors include his devoted wife, Zelma, of 68 years, Katherine (Terrell) Smith, Scott (Janet) Adams, Jennifer (Jeff) Hunter, Travis (Kim) Adams, along with grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on November 24, 2018, at the 3rd & 5th Ward Building (513 S Park) at 11:00 with a viewing from 9:30-10:40. An additional viewing will be held November 23 at Nalder Funeral Home (110 W Oak) from 6:00-7:30. Interment will be at Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery with military rites. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation for your kindness and sympathy. A special thanks goes to Dr. Matthew Fackrell, Chrissy, Misty, Whitney, Melissa, Rita, Josh, Shawn, Tanner, Joel and Gary. We have greatly appreciated the ministering services of the Shelley Third Ward. Robert 4/20/1928 - 11/16/2018Adams