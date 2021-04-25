Franklin D "Bud" Adamson 87, died Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at home surrounded by his loving family. Born January 30, 1934 in Ririe, ID; he was the tenth, and youngest child of Ella Poole Adamson and William Lewis Adamson. He grew up in Ririe and attended Ririe Grade School and graduated from Ririe High School. Bud, as everyone called him, served in the United States Army as a cryptographer from January 1954 until he was honorably discharged in January of 1956. On August 3, 1956 he married L. Jean Barnes in the Idaho Falls Temple. The following year they were blessed with twins, the first 2 of their 10 children. June of 1960, Bud graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting and Business Management from BYU. He worked at many jobs including as a special agent for the Internal Revenue Service. Bud was an accountant at several places, in 1979, he started working at Diamond S Produce where he would become partner the next year. Bud and Jean lived in Provo, UT, Sacramento and San Francisco, CA, Washington D.C., and Alexandria VA, but they decided to come home to Idaho Falls, ID to raise their family. Bud had always had a love for farming and they bought a farm near Ucon, ID, where they would live for 54 years. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where he served in several different callings. Bud enjoyed watching sporting events, especially BYU, but he really loved watching his many grandchildren play sports. His favorite times were spent camping, fishing, and boating with his family. Bud loved to travel and took many trips over the years. Bud was most proud of his family and would tell everyone he met about all his kids and grandkids. Bud & Jean would have been married 65 years this August. He will be deeply missed. He is survived by his wife, L. Jean Adamson of Idaho Falls, ID; daughters, Michelle (Jack) Johnson of Idaho Falls, ID, Nancy (Howard) Johnson of Ririe, ID, Carla (Rex) Reeve of Kuna, ID, Susan (Tom) Ivester of Salt Lake City, UT, Karen (Mike) Avery of Rigby, ID, Janet (Kurt) Koplin of Idaho Falls, ID, LeiAnn (Randy) Vanover of Pocatello, ID; sons, Michael (Cheryl) Adamson of Gilbert, AZ, Bob (Lisa) Adamson of Denton, TX, Roger (Aricka) Adamson of Centerville, UT; brother, Rex Adamson of Texas; 41 grandchildren and 64 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, 6 sisters, 2 brothers and a granddaughter, Whitney Adamson. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 27, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at the Ucon Stake Center. The family will receive friends from Monday, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., at Eckersell Funeral Home, 101 West Main Street, Rigby. And prior to services at the church, Tuesday, from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Interment will be in the Ririe - Shelton Cemetery. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Franklin "Bud" 1/30/1934 - 4/20/2021D Adamson
