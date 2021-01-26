Betty LaVaughn Adkins, 94, of Monteview, Idaho, peacefully passed away on January 23, 2021, surrounded by her family. Betty was born January 10, 1927, in Roberts, Idaho, to Park and Mabel (Polson) Bell. She finished high school in 3 years so she could join the Nurses Cadet Corp at the St. Anthony Mercy Hospital from 1944-1947 in Pocatello, Idaho. In 1947, she married Everett Holman "Bud" Adkins in Roberts, Idaho. They made their home in Monteview and raised four loving daughters. Everett farmed and ranched while Betty was a nurse at the Sacred Heart hospital in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She also worked as a nurse for 25 years for numerous contractors at what is now known as the INL. When they were building the TAN area, she was the first woman to work on the north end. Survivors include her four daughters, Evonne Adkins of Blackfoot, Idaho; Eileen Bird of Idaho Falls, Idaho; Susan (Charles) Stewart of Monteview, Idaho; and Sandra (Roger) Jackson of Roberts, Idaho; 15 grandchildren; 53 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Everett Adkins; parents, Park and Mabel Bell; brother, William Park Bell; and son-in-law, Charles Stewart. A service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 30, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Avenue. The family will visit with friends from 10-10:45 a.m. prior. The service will be broadcast live at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Condolences may be sent to the family using the same link. Betty 1/10/1927 - 1/23/2021Adkins
+1