Ruth Romero Ager went to be with the Lord on December 23rd, 2019. Born in Denver Colorado to Melvin and Isabelle Romero November 23rd, 1921. She married Richard Ager August 17, 1953 in Anaconda, MT later moving to Idaho Falls, ID where they raised two sons, one grandson, and two granddaughters. Ruth was a devout Catholic, excellent homemaker, and devoted her life to family. Ruth is preceded in death by her parents, brother Thomas Romero, sisters Elva Salazar & Pat Martinez, and her husband Richard. She is survived by her children Edward (Debra) Ager, Lester (Carolina) Ager, Edward R Ager, SeRena Ager, and Kristina (Dustin) Potter. Also, her many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. Ruth will be dearly missed, but forever remain in the hearts of those who loved her. In lieu of flowers, the family askes that donations be made to Ruth's granddaughter, Melissa Wilkinson, for her on going medical treatment. https://www.gofundme.com/f/ruth-ager-memorial-fund-for-melissa-wilkinson There will be a Celebration of Life for Ruth, Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 11:00 am to 1:00pm at Buck Miller Hann Funeral Home, 825 East 17th St., Idaho Falls, Idaho Ruth 11/23/1921 - 12/23/2019Romero Ager