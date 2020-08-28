Sharon Mae Aitken, 90, of Lewisville, Idaho passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She was born August 3, 1930 in Rigby, Idaho, the daughter of Richard Edward Oram and Electa Ingelborg Stockham Oram. Sharon grew up in Rigby, Idaho and attended schools in Rigby and Pocatello, Idaho. She graduated from Rigby High School in 1948. She married Earl Wayne "Bud" Aitken in Rigby, Idaho on November 10, 1949. She continued her education, attending LDS Nursing School and Eastern Idaho Vo-Tech in Idaho Falls, Idaho earning her LPN. She worked for Riverview and Parkview Hospital and at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Sharon was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She had opportunity to serve in Primary for 25 years and in the Relief Society. She was a member of Tops Club in Lewisville, Idaho. She had many talents which brought her great enjoyment. Such as crocheting, handiwork and painting. She enjoyed four wheeling, snow machining and camping. Sharon is survived by her children; Nyla Jean (Alan) Jackson of West Jordan, Utah, Jay Edward Aitken of Idaho Falls, Idaho, John G (Joy) Aitken of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Mark Wayne Aitken of Lewisville, Idaho, Richard E. Aitken of Menan, Idaho, and Donald Ted (Patty) Aitken of Belgrade, Montana. A brother, Richard Edward (Kent) Oram of Idaho Falls, Idaho. Eight Grandchildren, and eleven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, and husband Earl Wayne "Bud" Aitken. A graveside service will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 10:00 AM in the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery. Following the service a luncheon will be held in her honor at the home of her son John. 885 Lakewood Avenue, Idaho Falls, ID 83401. Memories and condolences may be shared with the Sharon's family at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com. We extend our thanks to Parkwood Meadows Assisted Living, Aspen Home Health and Hospice and Dr. Wallace Baker for their excellent care of mother. Sharon 8/3/1930 - 8/25/2020Mae Aitken
+1