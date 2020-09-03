Theresa Marie Alba, 63, of Idaho Falls, passed away August 31, 2020, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Theresa was born July 29, 1957, in Glasgow, Montana, to Manual Rodriguez and Erlinda Castro Rodriguez. She grew up and attended schools in Menan, Annis, and Roberts. On September 30, 1978, she married Jose Alba in Yakima, Washington. Theresa and Jose made their home in Ririe, Idaho, and later moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho. She was a member of the Catholic Church. Theresa enjoyed cooking, puzzles, Candy Crush, collecting change and oldies music. She loved her family very much and cherished her time spent with family and especially her grandchildren. She helped everyone she could in their time of need. Theresa is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Jose; son, Daniel (Megan) Alba of Nampa, ID; daughter, Maria Alba of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Victoria (Rolando) Juarez of Meridian, ID; daughter, Jessica Alba of Boise, ID; daughter, Corina (Evan) Jolley of ND; 12 siblings, two sisters and ten brothers; Grandchildren Raquel Alba, Lilly Dunlap, Serena Juarez, Mercedes Juarez, SJ Alba, Kheleesa Alba. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Lola Rodriguez and Mary Rodriguez; and her brother, Jimmy Rodriguez. Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020, at New Hope Temple, 1571 South Ammon Road, Ammon, ID 83406. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Theresa 7/29/1957 - 8/31/2020Marie Alba
