Joseph L Albert (Joe), 95, passed away April 25, 2021, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. He was under the care of Brio Idaho Hospice. Joe was born August 10, 1925, in Vail, Iowa, to Rhoda and Lester Albert. He moved with his parents, sisters, Doris and Dorothy, and brother, Richard to various farms in the West. Joe was a veteran of WWII. He served as a radio operator on the destroyer, Callahan. Upon returning from the service, he went to college at WSC and received a bachelors degree in horticulture. He met his wife, Barbara Hardwick, at WSC. They were married on June 6, 1948, in Kettle Falls, Washington. They were lifelong best friends. Joe worked as a USDA Processed Food Inspector in California, Oregon, Washington, and Idaho. When he retired, he went back to his farming roots and bought a farm in Gooding, Idaho, where he raised wheat and beans. He enjoyed buying used farm equipment at auctions and restoring, repairing, and then putting them to use, painting each one a bright red. In later years, Joe and Barbara moved to Idaho Falls, bought a motor home and traveled around the country. They spent 13 winters in Quartzsite, Arizona where Joe enjoyed playing the fiddle and mandolin with the many musicians there. He was a lifetime member of the Idaho Old Time Fiddlers. He was also an active amateur ham radio operator. Joe is survived by his wife of 72 years, Barbara, and his two daughters of Idaho Falls, Bonnie Albert and Kathie (Tony) Thiel. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Ben (Traci), Sam, and Jessie (Dave) and three great grandchildren, Tony, Reese, and Dawson. There will be no services per Joe's wishes. He never was one to make a fuss. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Joseph 8/10/1925 - 4/25/2021L Albert
