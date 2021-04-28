Daniel Albertson, 68, of Idaho Falls, passed away April 24, 2021, at his home. He was under the care of Aspen Home Health Care. Daniel was born June 24, 1952, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Daniel Isaac Albertson and Ora Idonna Landon Albertson. He grew up and attended schools in Osgood and Idaho Falls, and graduated from Skyline High School. In the Fall of 1971, Daniel met his wife, Diane L Bybee, at Paxman's drive-in, where she told him she wanted to drive his car and he couldn't resist her. On September 9, 1972, they were married in Idaho Falls, Idaho where they made their home and raised their family. Daniel worked in farming and concrete most of his life. Daniel's greatest accomplishment was raising his two sons. He loved spending time outdoors, was an avid gardener, and enjoyed camping and fishing with his family. Daniel is survived by his loving wife, Diane Albertson of Idaho Falls, ID; sons, Corey (Lisa) Albertson of Rigby, ID, and Whit (Amanda) Albertson of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Beverly (Rockwell) Smith of Salmon, ID; brothers, Blane (Sandy) Albertson of Rexburg, ID, Bart Albertson of Idaho Falls, ID; mother, Ora Idonna Albertson of Idaho Falls, ID; grandchildren, Nicole (Russel) Overfield , Jessica Albertson, Brandon Albertson, Brailey Sterling, Caden Sterling; and great grandson, Nash Overfield, expected in early August. He was preceded in death by his father, Daniel Isaac Albertson; son, Shayne Albertson, and brothers, Ronald Albertson and Mick Albertson. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, April 29, at Osgood LDS Ward, 7940 N 35th W, Idaho Falls. The family will visit with friends Wednesday, April 28th from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue, and from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in the Grant-Central Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Daniel 6/24/1952 - 4/24/2021D Albertson