Connie Sue Alfieri, 65, of Island Park, passed away February 4, 2022, from natural causes. She was born October 18, 1956, in St. Anthony, Idaho, the daughter of Richard A. and Shirley Rose Cushman Wilson. She grew up in St. Anthony and graduated from South Fremont High School. In her younger years, she spent many summers living on the Sand Creek Wildlife Refuge. Connie attended Idaho State University for two years after high school. She then worked for the US Forest Service as a forestry technician for 43 seasons until retiring in 2018. She enjoyed her work in the outdoors and the people that she worked with. She married Mikel Craig Alfieri on August 27, 1988, in Island Park. They made their home and raised their children, Benjamin and Rose, there. Connie loved cooking, baking, and reading. She provided friends and family with baked goods year round, and every Christmas, she would bake 120 dozen cookies for them. She also enjoyed working in her flower garden. She stayed close with her sisters and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Mikel of Island Park; daughter, Rose Alfieri of Idaho Falls; son, Benjamin (Victoria) Alfieri and granddaughters, Tahlia, Amora, and Fiammetta all of Payette, Idaho; sisters, Deborah (Bruce) Maher of Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Alissa Wilson of Ashton, Natalie Ingram of Pocatello; and numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Richard Wilson. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 10, at the Community Presbyterian Church, 47 West 3rd North, in St. Anthony, with Pastor Steve Atkinson officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to services. Inurnment will be in the Riverview Cemetery under the direction of Baxter Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.baxterfh.com. Connie 10/18/1956 - 2/4/2022Alfieri