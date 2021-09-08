Bentley Grayson Alldredge passed away surrounded by his parents and family on September 3rd, 2021, at 11 months old due to a sudden complication to his health. Bentley was a long-awaited miracle and was a blessing and an answer to their prayers. Great Grandma Elsie Woolf, just prior to her passing, told Jerika and Adam they would soon be receiving a baby. Bentley was due on Grandma Elsie's Birthday Oct 30th but was an early arrival on October 2nd, 2020, at 1:03am. He immediately had a full team of doctors caring for him. He was born with a very rare genetic disease called Bardet Beidel Syndrome (BBS10) and already had several physical issues that would lead to a life of disabilities along the way. He started out with club feet and extra toes and fingers along with kidney problems and weak lungs. The first few months he was in the hospital more than he was home. As he grew, he continued to have home health and several doctor appointments every month. Despite all of his physical limitations, Bentley was a determined little boy and continued to thrive and make remarkable progress for his disease. The road to Utah was well travelled in his short 11 months. Bentley brought our large families so much joy. He quickly earned nick names and the one heard most often was Mr. Bubbs. His spirit was larger than life and his smile was contagious. When he wasn't in pain, he was such a happy go lucky baby. He was a fighter and was very determined to grow, thrive, and be a big boy. Some would say his spirit was mature for his age. In his short but sweet journey here on earth - his life was full of joy - mostly he was the one giving joy to everyone around him. He loved Christmas lights and his star lights, he loved to watch cartoons - his favorite were Peter Rabbit, Curious George, Winnie the Pooh, Barney and Cars, he was a great traveler and there was adventure wherever he went, he loved being outdoors and going for walks in the park and visiting grandpa's ranch to see the animals, he loved his bath time and would laugh when he'd splash those giving him the bath. He was one spoiled little boy and he loved it. He loved the attention from his loving parents, Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Grandparents, and family friends. The thing he loved most was to be cuddled and to be close to those around him. He was definitely a ladies' man! We are so grateful for the privilege of having Bentley in our family. We are grateful for the blessing of The Plan of Salvation, with the knowledge that we will be reunited with him one day. Families are Forever. Here on earth to celebrate his life, he leaves behind his loving parents; Adam and Jerika Alldredge, his grandparents; Joseph and Sheryl Alldredge, James and Meshawn Woolf, and Adelita Woolf (Ramos), Great Grandparents; Rufino and Josephine Ramos, and so many Uncles and Aunts, Cousins, and family friends. To welcome him to his Heavenly home are his Great Grandparents; Leroy and Larita Alldredge, William and Isabel Jurinjak, Stephen and Chris Woolf; and several Great Great Grandparents. What a reunion that must be. The Alldredge, Woolf, and Ramos families are so grateful for the outpouring of prayers, love, and support we have received from family, friends, work associates, and so many other generous and kind individuals. We also would like to thank the following for the superior care the Doctors, Nurses, and Medical professionals have shown Bentley and his parents: Primary Children's Hospital, Shriner's Hospital for Children, University of Utah Hospital, Maddison Memorial Hospital, East Idaho Regional Medical Center - PICU, Idaho Falls Pediatrics, Just for Kids Home Health and Hospice, and the Idaho Falls Infant and Toddlers Program. The Funeral arrangements are under the care of Nalder Funeral Home, Casket spray and flowers by Staker Floral, and the family luncheon by The Idaho Falls Foxhollow Ward and Relief Society. We appreciate their service and compassion at this difficult time. There will be a viewing for the public from 6:00pm to 7:30pm on Friday evening September 10th, 2021, at the Nalder Funeral Home located at 110 West Oak Shelley, ID 83274. The Graveside Service will be at the Hillcrest Cemetery in Shelley, ID at 10:00am on Saturday morning September 11th, 2021. Those wishing to join the procession may line up near Nalder Funeral Home on West Oak Street at 9:45am. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Bentley 10/2/2020 - 9/3/2021Grayson Alldredge
