Alice Jardine Cooper Allen, 100, of Idaho Falls, passed away June 23, 2022, at her home. She was under the care of Hands of Hope Hospice. Alice was born November 17, 1921, in Rigby, Idaho, to James Leo Jardine and Laura Ann DaBell Jardine. She grew up and attended schools in Rigby and graduated from Rigby High School. In 1946, she married Kenneth R. Cooper in Arco, Idaho. Alice and Kenneth made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Alice worked as a cost accountant in an accounting office. Kenneth passed away in 1976. In 1981 Alice married Robert W. Allen in Idaho Falls. He passed away in 2005. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed playing in a bowling league. She loved to travel. She had the kindest heart and was always willing to serve others. Family was her number one priority, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who were her greatest joy. Alice is survived by her loving daughter, Julia Cooper of Idaho Falls, ID; three grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Kenneth R. Cooper; second husband, Robert W. Allen, parents, siblings, Roy Jardine, Gladys Grimm, Jessie Davis, Worth Jardine, Hattie Davis, Glenn Jardine, Billie Lundberg, Fred Jardine, and Jay Jardine. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue. The family will visit with friends from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to services. Burial will be in the Lewisville Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Alice 11/17/1921 - 6/23/2022Cooper Allen