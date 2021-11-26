Our sweet mother, Leone Oakeson Allen, peacefully passed away November 22, 2021 at age 96. She was born January 22, 1925 to Harvey Andrew Oakeson and Maria Elizabeth Leak in South Jordan, Utah. Leone was always proud of her Swedish and English Heritage and adored her 9 siblings. In 1943, She married John Emery Allen of Draper, Utah; they were been blessed with 7 children. She was left to care for their 2 daughters when her husband was drafted during World War II. They spent their early years farming in Draper and Lehi, Utah. In 1961 they made their home in Monteview, Idaho and continued farming. Life on the farm was very challenging for the family. Monteview has been her home for the past 60 years. Leone was a devoted and faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. At age 24, and the mother of 4 small children, she was called to serve as ward Primary President. She served in leadership positions in all of the church auxiliaries; teaching the gospel was her favorite and most rewarding calling. Leone had a very happy and cheerful nature. Her humor, kindness and empathy have blessed the lives of many. Motherhood was the joy of her life. Each child was welcomed with love and unselfish care. In later years; family reunions, parties, holidays, and family meals with great food have been a blessing to over 100 descendants. To all of us she is "Grandma Great". Leone was preceded in death by her husband, John Emery Allen; son, Clyde Harvey Allen; 4 sisters and 5 brothers. Her surviving children and their spouses are: Linda Dawes, Wanda Covington, Wayne Emery (Susan Wells) Allen, Gary Oakeson (Mary) Allen, John Wesley (Teresa Anderson) Allen, Burton Douglas (Mary Aranda) Allen, and Rosa Allen. Funeral services will be held Monday, November 29, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at the Monteview Ward Chapel. Prior to services, family will receive friends from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., also at the church. Interment will follow at the West Jefferson Memorial Park Cemetery in Terreton, Idaho. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby, Idaho. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com To join the funeral broadcast live visit: https://zoom.us/j/96558923895?pwd=ZzZJaDdjTDVUYS9Tc0VyRCt4c0ttdz09 Passcode: 013985 Leone 1/22/1925 - 11/22/2021Oakeson Allen