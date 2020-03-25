Lester Merlin Allen was born on March 28, 1939, to James Stewart Allen and Etta Elmira Waters in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He passed away peacefully on March 22, 2020, in his home. Lester grew up in Idaho Falls on Boise Avenue and attended schools at Riverside Elementary, O.E. Bell Junior High, and Idaho Falls High School. He finished high school at Snake River High in Blackfoot, Idaho. After graduation he worked in Rupert for a year and then joined the U.S. Army in 1958 and was assigned to the 81st Airborne division. Lester performed much of his military service in Wiesbaden, Germany. In 1965 he joined the Idaho Falls Fire Department where he worked for 27 years, retiring in December of 1992. Lester married Linda Peterson on November 18, 1965, and they were happily married for 54 years. Lester loved golfing, steelhead fishing, taking coffee breaks with his fellow firemen and friends, and spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Mr. Allen is survived by his wife Linda; children Susan Anderson (Matthew), Brian, Jay, and Donna; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; brother, Wayne; sisters, Ruby Johnson & Ann Aldous; and step-sisters, Venla & Janeal. He is preceded in death by his parents, step-father, and seven siblings. Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at the Iona Cemetery. Military Rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Idaho Honor Guard. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Lester 3/28/1939 - 3/22/2020Merlin Allen
