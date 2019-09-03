Lila Mildred Webster Allen, 89, of Idaho Falls, passed away August 31, 2019, at her home. She was under the care of Alliance Hospice. Lila was born July 20, 1930, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Leonard Samuel Webster and Annalleda Rhoades Webster. She grew up in Idaho Falls and attended Emerson Elementary, O.E. Bell Junior High School and graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1948. On January 6, 1950, she married Cecil Clarence Allen in Idaho Falls, Idaho. To this union were born four children, Doyle, Marvin, Karla, and Dale. Lila and Cecil made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Lila worked at Woolworths, Rays, In & Out Drive In, and at the LDS hospital for 21 years. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the Golden Girls group and Birthday Greetings. She enjoyed crocheting, reading, camping, playing games, and loved her family. Lila is survived by her son, Doyle C (Karrie) Allen of Rigby, ID; son, Marvin D (Valerie) Allen of Rigby, ID; daughter, Karla (Jay) Klinger Ward of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Dale E (Deanna, deceased) Allen of Maricopa, AZ; a sister-in-law, Jackie (Lamoyne, deceased) Webster of Pocatello; brothers, LaVar Webster of Blackfoot, and Darrell Webster of Idaho Falls; and many grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, two brothers, Lamoyne and Max Webster, one sister, Marcene Stanger, son-in-law, Delbert Klinger, and two great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family sugests donations to Primary Children's Hospital, 100 N. Mario Capecchi Dr., Salt Lake City, UT 84113. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019, at the Iona Cemetery. The family will visit with friends from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue. Burial will be in the Iona Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Lila 7/20/1930 - 8/31/2019Allen