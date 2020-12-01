Lois Louise Cook Allen, 92, of Idaho Falls, passed away November 26, 2020. Louise Allen was born on February 24, 1928, to William Lester Cook and Ellen Christine (Livingston) Cook. She was the youngest of eight children and grew up in Logan, Utah. Her family moved to Salt Lake City, Utah, when she was a Junior in high school and she graduated from South High. Louise worked as a telephone operator after she graduated. She served a mission in England and Scotland for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Louise married Richard Rex Allen in the Salt Lake City Temple on June 18, 1952. They lived in California and Salt Lake City, Utah, for a short time and spent the remainder of their years in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She worked and retired from the INEL. She is survived by her daughters: Joyce (Art) Knowles, Nancy (Jerry) Jussel, and Christie (Mark) Bray. She is survived by 10 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, William and Ellen Cook; husband, Rex Allen; grandson, Daniel Bray; and granddaughter, Holly Bray. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in the Primary and Relief Society organizations. Louise was known for her kindness, unconditional love, generosity, positive attitude, and her love of children. Louise enjoyed playing the piano and organ, singing, crocheting, cooking, and spending time with her family. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends from 1-1:45 p.m. prior to services. Burial will be in the Shelley-Hillcrest Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Louise 2/24/1928 - 11/26/2020Allen
