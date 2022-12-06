Megan Daryl Allen, 71, of Idaho Falls, Idaho passed away in Idaho Falls on Saturday, December 3, 2022. She was born November 10, 1951 in Wallsburg, Utah, the daughter of James Ford and Karma Lloyd Allen. Megan has lived in Idaho and Utah. She attended schools in and graduated from High School in Wallsburg, Utah. She continued her education at the University of Utah, graduating with her bachelors degree in Physics. She worked at Idaho National Laboratories as an analyst for 35 years and then with Urgent Care and Hospitals in Radiologist. Megan married Harold Joseph Shaw in Idaho Falls, Idaho on her birthday, November 10, 2021. She enjoyed baking, gardening, puppies, cooking, sewing, outdoors, camping, fishing, and painting. She loves horses. Megan is survived by husband, Harold Shaw of Idaho Falls, Idaho. A son, James Allen Davis of Tooele, Utah. A brother, Claire Allen of Heber City, Utah, and two grandchildren, Silas and Madison. She was preceded in death by her parents and a granddaughter, Delainee Pond. The family will meet with friends on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at the Bristol Heights Ward building at 5255 South 5th West, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 from 11:30AM to 12:45 PM. The family will then travel to the Milo Cemetery for the interment. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com. Megan 11/10/1951 - 12/3/2022Daryl Allen
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.