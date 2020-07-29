Richard Rex Allen, 90, of Idaho Falls, passed away July 26, 2020, at MorningStar Senior Living Center. He was under the care of his loving family and Encompass Hospice. Rex was born on January 26,1930, to Lafayette Allen and Sabra (Higbee) Allen in Shelley, Idaho. He was the youngest of ten children and grew up in Idaho Falls. He graduated from Idaho Falls High School and enlisted in the Army in 1949. He served in the Korean War for 18 months where he cited in mortars to their targets. He was honorably released from the Army with a Korean Service Medal with five bronze stars. Rex married Lois Louise Cook in the Salt Lake City Temple on June 18, 1952. They lived in California and Salt Lake City, Utah, for a short time and spent the remainder of their years in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He worked for and retired from the U.S. Postal Service. He is survived by his loving wife, Lois Louise (Cook) Allen; daughters, Joyce (Art) Knowles, Nancy (Jerry) Jussel, and Chris (Mark) Bray; 10 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren; and sister, Betty Vaughn. He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in the Young Men's, Sunday School, and several times as Ward Clerk. Rex enjoyed riding his bike, golfing, fishing, planning vacations, and going on trips. Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020, at the Shelley-Hillcrest Cemetery where Military Rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Idaho Honor Guard. The family will visit with friends from 1-1:45 p.m. prior to services at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Rex 1/26/1930 - 7/26/2020Allen
