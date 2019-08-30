Thomas Allen, 95, of Island Park, formerly of Pocatello, celebrated a joyous reunion with his family August 28, 2019 in Pocatello at the home of his son. He was born May 16th, 1924, the 5th child of Henry Earl and Esther Sophronia (Parsons) Allen. He joined the Army in 1944 during WWII and was trained as a combat medic. He returned home from the war in 1946. After the war, He went to Idaho State College of Pharmacy, graduating in 1951. He opened his own pharmacy, Grand Central Drug, on Jefferson Street in Pocatello. In the early 1970s, he opened Tom's Medical Arts Pharmacy on the corner of 14th and Center. He operated at that location until around 2005 when he retired and moved to Island Park. Thomas married Nedra Pack September 14, 1948 in the Salt Lake City, Utah LDS Temple. Tom was a very active member in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held many church callings. He was always up for a good service project and participated in several such projects, even into his later years. Tom was preceded in death by his loving wife Nedra, his parents, his four siblings: Lellon Earl Allen, Harland Frank Allen, Leona (Burt) Powell, and Francis (Nolan) Hendricks; and one great granddaughter Ella Lucille Allen. He is survived by his ten children: James T. Allen (Kathy) of Franklin, Idaho, daughter JoAnn Haroldsen (Allen) of Idaho Falls, Idaho, son Paul L. Allen (Lora) of St. Anthony, Idaho, son Roy E. Allen (Cheryl) of Chubbuck, Idaho, daughter Cheryl Ekstrom (Scott) of Anchorage, Alaska, son Michael R. Allen (Kristina) of Tucson, Arizona, son Stephen L. Allen (Jenae) of Pocatello, Idaho, daughter Annette West of Boise, Idaho, daughter Linda Rials (JQ) of St. Anthony, Idaho, daughter Norma J. Bell (Jeffrey) of Chubbuck, Idaho. Nedra and Tom have 46 grandchildren, 84 great grandchildren, and numerous great-great grandchildren. Funeral services for Tom will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Chubbuck First Ward Chapel, 4775 Hawthorne Road. A viewing will be held from 6-8:00 PM, Friday evening at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W. Chubbuck Road, and beginning at 12:00 Noon, on Saturday at the church. His interment will follow the services at Restlawn Memorial Gardens where Military Rites will be provided by Pocatello Veterans Honor Guard and the Idaho National Honor Guard. Memories and condolences may be shared with his family online at wilksfuneralhome.com. His family wishes to extend a special thanks to Fremont County EMTs and Paramedics, to the caring professionals at Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg, Idaho, and to the caring staff of Encompass Hospice of Pocatello. Also, thanks to Wilks Funeral Home in Chubbuck, Idaho. Thomas 5/16/1924 - 8/28/2019Allen