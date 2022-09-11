Alice Anne Brunt Allmark, beautiful, courageous, and brilliant, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on August 9th, 2022, at age 76. Alice was born February 16th, 1946, to loving parents, Alfred William (Bill) Brunt and Amelia Richards Stephenson Brunt in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Alice was the fifth of seven children. She was an active, busy, happy child full of adventure and a delight to be around. These wonderful qualities followed her throughout her lifetime. She spent many fun filled days with her family and spent their summers in Mack’s Inn, Idaho. Alice graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1964. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She attended BYU and graduated in Elementary Education in 1968. She taught grade school in Salt Lake City, Utah, for a total of 49 years. Her favorite grade to teach was 4th grade. She was a compassionate educator that made a lasting and meaningful impact in her student’s lives. She retained many dear friends from her collaborative teaching career. Alice married her caring husband, Kent Allmark, November 22nd, 1978. She became a second mother to Jana (Bill) Dorsey and Rick (Mia) Allmark. Alice and Kent adopted a beautiful baby girl, Amelia, in 1987. Alice’s passion in life was her daughter. She was a role model mother and was able to achieve each milestone as a mother including seeing Amelia graduate college, succeed in her career, get married, and more recently, Alice became a grandmother to a happy and healthy grandson who adored her. Alice is survived by her husband, Kent Allmark, daughter, Amelia (Briant) Johnson, a 9 month old grandson, Axton Johnson, her sisters, Jane (Richard) Porter of Gilbert, AZ, Marybeth Brunt of Salt Lake City, UT, Nancy (Dave) Richards of Mack’s Inn, ID, her brothers, John (Lynn) Brunt of Salt Lake City, UT, and Roger (Diane) Brunt of Idaho Falls, ID. She was preceded in death by her father, Bill Brunt, mother, Amelia Brunt, and oldest brother, Alfred William Brunt Jr. (Bill). Alice leaves behind many loving family members and friends who will always remember her as a radiant, larger than life, wife, mother, sister, and friend, with unsurpassed strength and compassion. She enjoyed camping, boating, or traveling and was always up for adventure. She was well known as an excellent cook and savored good food. She spent much of her free time watercolor painting, sewing, reading, or enjoying her garden. Alice’s positivity and generous spirit was powerful. She cared deeply for each and every person in her life. She will forever be missed but will never be forgotten. Her purpose was not to live forever, but to create a life that would. For each person whose life she touched, they would agree she created a legend. We will be celebrating Alice’s life on September 24th, 2022, from 5 to 8:30 pm, at the LDS Church located at 7035 East, Nutree Drive, Cottonwood Heights, UT 84121. In lieu of flowers, please bring a copy of your favorite memory and photo of Alice to her Celebration of Life to build a memory book for her grandson. If unable to attend, please share through email at aliceanne.allmark@gmail.com. Alice Allmark