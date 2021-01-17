JoAnn K Hartley Almgren, 85, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 9, 2021, at Life Care Center of Idaho Falls. JoAnn was born in 1935, in Eureka, California, to George Hartley and Kathleen Zook Hartley. She grew up and attended school in Ferndale and graduated from Ferndale High School in 1953. JoAnn made her home in Redding, California, where she worked as a secretary for Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church until her retirement in 2001. She then moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho, to be closer to her family. She was a devout Catholic and attended Christ the King Catholic Church. She enjoyed gardening, was an avid reader, and loved her German Shepherds and cats. She especially loved her family and friends and spending time with them. JoAnn is survived by her daughter, Laurie (Ken) Schroeder of Redmond, OR, and their children, Shanna Woodard, Lance Woodard, and Carolyn Vera; son, Michael (Cookie) Holbrook of Fortuna, CA, and their children, Raenna Fisher and Janelle Drake; son, David (JoAnna) Almgren, and their children, Danielle and Matthew Almgren; and sister, Lynn Crosthwait of Fortuna, CA. She was preceded in death by her parents, George Hartley and Kathleen Hartley Sovndal; brother, Jerry Hartley; grandparents, Edward and Mary Ellen Hartley and Harry Sr. and Margaret Zook. Services will be held at a later date. JoAnn had a special interest in animal rights and humane societies, and was a contributor to their causes. Anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution might consider Miranda's Animal Rescue, 1603 Sandy Prairie Road, Fortuna, CA 95540, for the care of their animals. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. JoAnn 1/13/1935 - 1/9/2021K Almgren
