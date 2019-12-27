Shaleen Annette Alvarez, 39, of Rigby, passed away December 22, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family. Shaleen was born November 15, 1980, in Billings, Montana, to Allen Wade Hansen and Pamela Sue Smith Hansen. At four years old the family moved to Idaho Falls. Shaleen attended Iona Elementary, Rocky Mountain Middle School and graduated from Bonneville High School. On May 19, 2001, she married David Alvarez in the Idaho Falls Temple. Shaleen and David made their home in Rigby. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Shaleen enjoyed being a Cub Scout Leader, Young Women Assistant Camp Director, and a primary teacher. She served as the PTO President at Farnsworth Elementary. She enjoyed horseback riding, photography, scrapbooking, crafts, and loved the ocean. Shaleen is survived by her husband, David Alvarez; sons, David Alvarez, Jr. and Joshua Alvarez; daughters, Khandi Alvarez and Shiera Alvarez, all of Rigby; her mother, Pamela Sue Hansen of Iona, ID; sister, Audrey Evon (Jared) Smith of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Allen Wade (Sarah) Hansen, Jr. of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Sabrina Alene (Tyson) Walker of Ammon, ID; and brother, Adam Dane Hansen of Roberts, ID. She was preceded in death by her father, Allen Wade Hansen; grandparents, George and Shirley Smith; grandparents, Deverl and Reva Hansen; and grandmother, Fran Smith. Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 364 N. 4100 E. in Rigby, with Bishop Trever Neville, officiating. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road, and Saturday from 12 to 12:45 p.m. prior to the services at the church. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Shaleen 11/15/1980 - 12/22/2019Annette Alvarez