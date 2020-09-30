Richard Craig Alvey of Idaho Falls, died in his home on September 28, 2020. He was 59 years old. He was the fifth of six children born to LaVar and Elaine Young Alvey on January 30, 1961, in Idaho Falls, ID. He attended Skyline High School, studied computer networking at EITC, and computer engineering at ISU. He worked as a network administrator in IT/IM for over thirty years. He worked for BNFL, which is now Fluor Idaho, for twenty-four years. Richard became a father at the age of seventeen and never looked back. He devoted his time to working and studying in order to create a good life for his children. It was very important to him that his kids knew, above all, that he loved them. There were times that he worked two - even three jobs while attending higher education, but still found the time to make them eat oatmeal before sending them off for the day. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed building and flying radio controlled airplanes and helicopters, bowling, golf, family, cars, fishing, hunting, skiing, movies, travel and spending time with family. He was a natural sportsman and had even tried out for the Olympic Slalom in his early twenties. He is survived by his sister, Kathy (Dar) Jones; brother, Mark (Ginni) Alvey; sister, Debi (Russ) Olsen; brother, Jeff (Christine) Alvey; brother, Brad (Jaymi) Alvey; daughter, Stephanie (Jeremy) Bird; son, Paul (BreAnn) Alvey; son, Daynon Alvey; daughter, Nateale (Kordell) Koepnick; daughter, Kreisha (Evan) Vorwaller; son, Quinn Alvey; and eleven grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his son, Michael Alvey; parents, LaVar and Elaine (Young) Alvey; grandparents, Al and Sara (Finn) Alvey; and grandparents, Ferra and Echo (Wadsworth) Young. Services will be held at 2:00 pm Friday, October 2, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue in Idaho Falls. The family will visit with friends from 1:00 to 1:45 p.m. prior to the services at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Taylor Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Richard 1/30/1961 - 9/28/2020Craig Alvey
