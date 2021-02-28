Janet B. Ames, 87, of Idaho Falls passed away Monday February 22, 2021 of pneumonia. She was born on November 26, 1933 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Zelda Ann Lewis and Gordon Egbert. She grew up in Idaho Falls and Corvalis, Montana. On August 26, 1955 she married Everett (Bing) Ames. To this union, were three girls. They raised their family in Idaho Falls. Bing passed away on January 27, 2009. Janet was a stay-at-home Mom. She loved painting and camping. She is survived by two daughters; Rickie Thompson (Bob) and Anette "Stormi" Summers-Lloyd (Charles Kay) all of Idaho Falls. three grandchildren; Aimee Rosenberg, Adam Summers and Kandre Ramirez, eight great grandchildren; Derek, Morganne, Sierra, Olivia, Harlee, Nayeli, Nykyta and Johann, and one brother Bob Garrett. She was preceded in death by her husband Bing, daughter Suzanne Ames, two grandsons and three sisters. Family services will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are under the direction Nalder Funeral Home in Shelley. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Janet 8/26/1955 - 2/22/2021B. Ames