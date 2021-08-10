Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Donna Jean Coulter Ammon, 78, of Idaho Falls, passed away August 7, 2021, at Idaho Falls Community Hospital. In her early years, just after high school, she joined the U.S. Navy, serving two years with great honor and pride. After the Navy, her greatest blessing was becoming a mother to three daughters, Dawn, Noel, and Erin. There are so many beautiful qualities she carried...a great quirkiness, fun spirit, and her laughter was contagious. Her smile could light up a room and her heart carried endless love. She always looked for the good in every situation. She was a woman who loved her family unconditionally. The joys and hobbies she loved were spending time with her family, animals, music, singing, swimming, nature, and art. Donna is deeply missed by her husband of 12 years, Robert Ammon, Sr.; daughters, Dawn Hoadley, Noel (John) Baxla, and Erin (Jason) Pritchard; 8 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren. All is well, nothing is hurt; nothing is lost. One brief moment and all will be as it was before. How we shall laugh at the trouble of parting when we meet again. Private family services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to the Idaho Falls Animal Shelter, 2450 Hemmert Avenue, Idaho Falls, ID 83401. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Donna 4/5/1943 - 8/7/2021Jean Ammon