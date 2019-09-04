Jay Alvin Andersen, 90, passed away September 2, 2019 in Arco, Idaho. Jay was born to Jenness Willard Andersen and Arvilla Waite on October 27, 1928 in Arco, Idaho. He attended school in the Lost River School through the 8th grade and then he graduated from Arco High School in 1946. Jay married Jean Pearson, June 9, 1954 in the Idaho Falls Temple. They were blessed with eight children. He completed his master's degree in Education at ISU. The family returned to the Lost River Valley. Jay spent the next 25 years in the Butte County Schools working in various positions. Upon retirement from teaching school, Jay then decided to sell Farm Bureau Insurance. During all this time Jay and his family farmed. Jay is survived by his wife Jean and their children: Jay R. (Skip), Bern, CarrieAnn Andersen, Tony, Dean, Douglas, Evelyn Newberry and Alice Rowe. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Moore Stake Center. A viewing will be held Friday from 6 to 8 pm at the Anderson Funeral Home and from 12 noon until 12:45 pm prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in the Lost Rivers Cemetery. Jay 10/27/1928 - 9/2/2019Alvin Andersen