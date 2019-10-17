Lynn C Andersen, of Idaho Falls, peacefully passed away at his apartment on Saturday, October 12, 2019, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, under the care of Brio Hospice. We would like to express our gratitude to them and the staff at Parkwood Meadows Assisted Living Center for their kindness and care of Lynn. Life began for Lynn on December 30, 1930, in Peoa, Summit County, Utah. He was the sixth child of James John and Matilda Maxwell Andersen. His father was frequently away from home herding sheep and doing other work to support his family. His mother cared for their home, ran the family farm, and cooked for other families while James was away working. Lynn attended school in Kamas Valley, Utah, graduating from South Summit High School in 1949. While there he met his life-long sweetheart, Jerrolynn Lewis. He also was very active in athletics playing football and basketball. It was during this time in his life that he developed his never ending work ethic and his lifelong love of the outdoors. He loved to hunt, fish, water ski, and grow a garden. After high school he attended Utah State University in Logan before joining the U.S. Army to serve in the Korean Conflict. At the end of his basic training, on a three day pass, he returned to Kamas and requested permission from Jerrolynn's father to marry her. They were married and sealed in the Salt Lake City Temple on April 22, 1952. Several days later, he shipped out to Korea for the next 20 months. After he returned from his military service, he continued his education at the Salt Lake Area Vocational School. He played basketball there while he got his certification as an Electronics Technician. With that certification, he obtained a job with Argonne National Laboratories at EBR-1, near Arco, Idaho. He worked there for ten years. After he worked at "the Site," he worked at Idaho Falls Tire and Battery. He was still going strong at age 82 working full-time at CAL Ranch. Lynn was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Serving in many callings, he faithfully watched over others because of his love of God and his fellow man. He is survived by his son David (Susan) Andersen of Idaho Falls, ID; Morgan (Julie Ann) Andersen of Camas, WA; Julie Marie (Aaron) Anderson of Page, AZ; Jeanne (David) Hastings of Rock Springs, WY; Clinton (Jackie) Andersen of Mead, WA; three sisters-in-law, Marge (Art) Andersen of Wellsville, UT; Carolyn (Paul) Andersen of Ogden, UT; and Ilene (Dale) Peterson of Cascade, IA. He is preceded in death by his wife, Jerrolynn; his infant son, Robert; his parents, James and Matilda; his brothers: Arthur, Evan, Ray, and Paul; his sisters: Gayle, Virginia, and Nila. We will remember you when we look at Taylor Mountain, when we hear Charley Pride sing, and when we smell pfeffernusse cookies at Christmas. You are always with us. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon, Road. The family will visit with friends from 6:30 - 8:00 p.m. on Friday evening and Saturday morning, from 10:00 - 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Interment in the Taylor Cemetery, Taylor, Idaho. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com Lynn 12/30/1930 - 10/12/2019C Andersen