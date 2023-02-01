Roger Andersen, age 65, of Sheridan, MT passed away in Butte, MT on January 27, 2023 as a result of complications from Guillain-Barre Syndrome. Roger was born in Idaho Falls, ID on September 24, 1957 to Marvin ("Swede") and Leah (Weekes) Andersen. He attend Bonneville High School and went on to play football for Idaho State University. Roger lived in Idaho Falls until 2015 when he relocated to Sheridan, MT to start his retirement years. Most of Roger's career involved the construction industry including a framing laborer in his early years, managing the Ziegler Building Center in Idaho Falls, building inspector roles with the City of Idaho Falls and Bonneville County, and retiring as an architectural designer/drafter for Alderson, Karst & Mitro Architects in Idaho Falls. Roger was an avid trap shooter and since the late 1980's it was something he spent a lot of time doing including traveling around the western United States to various trap shooting events. During his retirement in Montana, when not trap shooting, he loved to spend time fishing and driving around the mountains. Roger's first love was building a personal relationship with Jesus Christ. Survivors include his sister Marvalee Arneson of Yuma, AZ and sister-in-law Noreen (Ed) Andersen of Idaho Falls, ID. Roger was preceded in death by his parents Swede and Leah Andersen and his brother Ed Andersen. A graveside service will be held at the Annis Little Butte Cemetery on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 1:00 PM. Following the graveside service the family invites everyone to attend a celebration of Roger's life and lunch at The Loft Reception Center located at 5 N 3800 E (County Line Exit on US20). Roger 9/24/1957 - 1/27/2023Marvin Andersen
