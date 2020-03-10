Benny Jerold Anderson, 73, of Idaho Falls, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Teton Post Acute Care and Rehabilitation. He was under the care of Solace Hospice. Benny was born on August 17, 1946, in Gooding, Idaho. When he was 6 years old he was adopted by Glen Chris and Elsie Myrna Anderson. He grew up in Wendall, Idaho. In 1977 he moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho. In 1965, he joined the U.S. Army National Guard. He was honorably discharged in 1971. After the Military, he began working construction. He worked for several different companies in Idaho Falls such as BECCO, Burggraf Construction, Union Pacific, and Boise Cascade. On September 3, 1977, he married Rita Grover. They were later divorced. Benny was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed camping, fishing, playing pool, and snowmobiling. He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer (Travis) Legan; stepdaughters: Trina (Matt Rowen) Black and Michele Hess all of Idaho Falls, ID; brothers: Archie Dorris of Kelso, Washington, Joe Lamkey of Gunnison, UT, and Jimmy Anderson of Washington; sister, Mary Jo Anderson of Edmond, WA; and 9 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents. Inurnment will be held at a later date in Jerome, Idaho. Cremation is under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com. Benny 8/17/1946 - 3/6/2020Jerold Anderson
