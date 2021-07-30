Bern G Anderson, 88, of Challis ID, passed away in his home on Sunday July 25, 2021. Bern was born on August 1, 1932 in Idaho Falls, ID as the fifth of six children born to Reuben and Chloe Anderson. The Anderson's lived in Ammon then moved to a ranch in Sandcreek. Bern grew up playing basketball, wrestling and working on the ranch. After graduation he joined the army and served our country for two years. While he was in the service his parents moved to Moore, ID where he met the love of his life, Muriel Jorgensen. They were married December 6, 1957. They moved to Challis in 1981 where they bought a house and Bern worked at the Thompson Creek Mine. He worked a variety of odd jobs around town from that time until he retired. Retirement, however, did not slow him down. He spent most of his time in his woodshop coming up with new creations for everyone. Bern is survived by his wife, Muriel, five children: Shirley, Chet, Michael (Lisa) Anderson, Jackie (Alex) Hall, and Caryn (Cody) Killian, thirteen grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by daughter Sandi Anderson and granddaughter Stephanie Crane. Those who knew Bern will remember him for his woodworking, gumdrops, trips to get wood, and always being on the go. He will also be remembered for his talkative demeanor. Funeral service will be held in his memory Thursday July 29th 2021`at 11:00 a m at the Challis LDS church. The family will receive visitors from 10:00 - 11:00 on the 29th. Graveside dedication will immediately follow. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Jones & Casey Funeral Home. Bern 8/1/1932 - 7/25/2021G. Anderson
