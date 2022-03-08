Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Boyd Oley Anderson, 88, passed from this life quietly on March 4, 2022 at MorningStar Senior Living Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Boyd was born on January 22, 1934 in Clark, Idaho to Lafeyette and Ellen Taylor Anderson. Ellen died 11 hours later and Boyd was raised by his great aunt and uncle, Belva and Elias Anderson. He attended schools in Rigby and Idaho Falls. Upon graduating from high school he served from 1955 to 1957 in the Southern States Mission of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which included Georgia, Florida, and South Carolina. After his mission, he attended Ricks College and Brigham Young University (BYU). He was a diehard BYU fan to the very end. During this time he met Georgia Fenrich and they were married in the Idaho Falls Temple on March 20, 1959. After BYU they moved back to Idaho Falls to raise their growing family. Boyd worked at Smith Chevrolet, Boise Cascade, and then the Idaho National Laboratory where he retired after 27 years. Boyd was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed serving in many capacities in the Church, including Bishop, High Councilor, Sunday School Teacher, and in the Boy Scouts of America program. He was an Eagle Scout and was so proud that all 6 of his sons and many of his grandsons earned the Eagle Scout award, and that his wife and daughter earned their Young Women's Medallion. He was honored to serve on the Idaho Falls City Planning Committee for 24 years. Boyd is survived by his loving wife, Georgia; his children Teresa (Kip) Grubaugh of Fallon, Nevada; Christopher (Becky) of Grand Blanc, Michigan; Jonathan (Ellen) of Pasadena, Maryland; Matthew (Susan) of Idaho Falls, Ryan (Christin) of Surprise, Arizona; Tyler (Melissa) of Grand Junction, Colorado; Kelly (Juliana) of Idaho Falls; his brother Jack Anderson of Idaho Falls; his sister Lee Ann (Aldon) Miller of Ririe, Idaho; and 37 grandchildren and 53 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, his siblings, and a granddaughter. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Stanfield Ward on 1925 East 49th South, Idaho Falls, Idaho. Services will be broadcast live on www.Facebook.com/coltrinmortuary . The family will visit with friends on Friday, March 11, from 6:30 to 8:30 PM at Coltrin Mortuary located at 2100 East First Street, Idaho Falls, ID as well as 1 hour prior to services at the Stanfield Ward building. Interment will be at the Pioneer Cemetery in Rigby, Idaho. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Boyd's honor to BYU Athletics https://philanthropies.churchofjesuschrist.org/byu/funds/schools-colleges-departments-and-other-units/byu-athletics. Condolences may be sent online at www.coltrinmortuary.com. Boyd 1/22/1934 - 3/4/2022Oley Anderson
