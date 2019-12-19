Christopher Ray Anderson, 40, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at his home in Idaho Falls due to complications from pneumonia. Chris was born March 10, 1979 to Craig Ray Anderson and Wendy Lee Ward in Pocatello, Idaho. He grew up in the Blackfoot area and attended elementary school there. He finished his education at Snake River High School. He excelled at golf an also played football and baseball. He lived most of his life in southeast Idaho, including Blackfoot, Challis and Idaho Falls. On September 6, 2019 he married Anna Marie Wolfe in Idaho Falls. Chris worked mostly in construction for various contractors including H&K Construction. He worked at Snake River Cheese and also Agri-Stor in Blackfoot for 5 years. Chris turned his life toward Christ and was baptized last year in the Providence Downtown Church. He was an avid fan of the Chicago Bears. He loved golfing, fishing, and enjoyed hunting in the hills. He loved working with wood and had made many wonderful creations. He absolutely enjoyed spending time with his grandkids, his dogs and most recently a new cat. Chris is survived by his wife Anna of Idaho Falls; his children Austin Anderson and Hayden Anderson both of Challis; his stepchildren, Cody Hurley of Idaho Falls, Tyler (Stacy) Hurley of Idaho Falls, Michael Brooks of Idaho Falls and McKell Grant of Wisconsin; his parents, Craig (Shawna) Anderson of Moreland and Wendy (Janice) Baysinger of Blackfoot; his siblings, Julie (Kris) Burke of Blackfoot, Jamie (Kory) Jackson of Wapello and Morgan Anderson of Pocatello; and 6 grandchildren, Braxton, Kayleen, Devin, Kayson, Kamdon and Kayson and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Juanita Childress and Ray and Donna Anderson, Uncles Steven Turpin and Pete Ward. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Ave. The family will meet with friends on Friday evening at the funeral home from 6-8 p.m. and again on Saturday for an hour prior to services. Interment will be in the Grove City Cemetery. Condolences can be made to the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com. Christopher 3/10/1979 - 12/17/2019Ray Anderson