Tiffany Mechelle Anderson-Clark, 21, of Idaho Falls, passed away October 9, 2018, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Her infant daughter, Azariah Pearl Clark, joined her on October 15, 2018.
Tiffany was born June 1, 1997, to John and Hollie Anderson.
In 2010, Tiffany gave birth to her beautiful daughter, Cheyanne. Tiffany married Wayne Clark on February 28, 2017. On October 7, 2018, Tiffany and Wayne brought another beautiful daughter into the world, who has sadly also passed away.
Tiffany is survived by her husband, Wayne Clark; her daughter, Cheyanne Anderson; her parents John and Hollie Anderson; her grandparents Dean and Barbara Smith; her siblings, Timothy Anderson, Zack (Kayla) Anderson, Shantell Vargas, and Adrianna High; and many other extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents Robert Anderson and Arlene (Ronald) Labrum, brother-in-law, Luis Vargas, and her uncle, Myron Labrum.
Azariah was born October 7, 2018, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center to Tiffany and Wayne Clark. She lived a very short life but was loved by many.
Azariah is survived by her father, Wayne Clark; her sister, Cheyanne Anderson; her grandparents John and Hollie Anderson and Perlita Johnson; her uncles, Zack (Kayla) Anderson and Timothy Anderson; her aunts, Shantell Vargas, Jennifer (Jose) Clark and Angel (Arthur) Clark.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Tiffany Anderson-Clark, her grandfather Morrison Clark, and her uncle Luis Vargas.
Memorial services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 24, 2018, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue. The family will visit with friends from 2-2:45 p.m. prior to services. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.