Upon reading the obituary section of the news paper Colin Anderson came to the realization he had passed away peacefully May 3rd, 2021, surrounded by his family. He had been under the care of Encompass Hospice. Colin was born on November 10th, 1942, in Rexburg, ID, to Mark C. Anderson and Helen Bales Anderson. He attended school in Rexburg. Having made it through high school, in the front door and out the back door. April 1st, 1966, he married Sharon Kay Nelson and made their home in Idaho Falls. Colin worked in spud houses for many years, then moved on to driving truck, and then he retired from school district 91 as warehouse manager. Colin was an esteemed member of the CMA club. He enjoyed camping, fishing and hunting. Colin is survived by his wife, Sharon Kay Anderson of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Sandy J. (Chris) Clark of Shelley, ID; daughters, Barbara A. (Keith) Newberry, Judy K. (Joaquin) Resendiz, and Cola M. Anderson (Eric Schuster of Pennsylvania ), of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Jim (Becky) Bales of Ucon, ID; 15 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Mark C. Anderson; mother, Helen Bales; sister, Charlotte McGhean; brother, Bob Bales; grandsons, Adam Junkert and Anthony Nicholes; and step-mother, Elma Aderson. Services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Avenue in Idaho Falls. The family will visit with friends from 1-1:45 p.m. prior to the services at the funeral home. Military Rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Idaho Honor Guard. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Colin 11/10/1942 - 5/3/2021Mark Anderson
+2
+2