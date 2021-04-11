Dorothy Sellers Anderson, 100, of Idaho Falls, passed away on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at her home. She was under the care of Encompass Hospice. Dorothy was born on March 15, 1921, in Plano, Idaho to Joseph F. and Myrtle Lucas Sellers. She grew up on the family farm in Hibbard, where she milked cows and cooked for farmhands. She graduated from Madison High School, went on to Ricks College, and finally graduated from BYU-Provo with her Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education. On March 20, 1946, she married Elmo Lorenzo Anderson in the Idaho Falls Temple. They lived their married life in Idaho Falls. To this union, 7 daughters were born: Lynda, Leda, Kathleen, Deborah, Cindy, Pamela, and Suzette; and a son, Michael who died at nine months old. Elmo passed away on December 16, 1972. Dorothy taught 3rd grade at Fairview Elementary where she taught until she retired. She was loved by so many here. She blessed the lives of countless students. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved teaching primary and helping them learn the gospel principles. She taught in primary until she was 90 years old. Again, Dorothy was beloved by the many children she taught and loved. Her most enjoyable moments were spent with her family either watching her grandchildren play sports, watching Utah Jazz, and most especially BYU Cougars. She loved to cook large Sunday dinners for her family and neighbors. She performed this well into her 90's. Dorothy loved to cook. No one left her home hungry. She is survived by her daughters: Lynda (Robert) Casagrande of Idaho Falls, ID, Leda (Shane) Lindsey of Salt Lake City, UT, Kathleen (Craig) Lords of Idaho Falls, ID, Deborah (Deric) Lords of Carlsbad, CA, Cindy Hansen of Midvale, UT, Pamela (Bruce) Machen of Idaho Falls, ID, and Suzette (Daniel) Adams of Idaho Falls, ID; 31 grandchildren, 101 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, son, son-in-law, great-grandson, 3 brothers, and a sister. If you were lucky enough to know and love Dorothy, you were blessed. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, April 12, 2021, at the Boulevard Ward, 1235 Juniper Drive. Due to COVID restrictions, the funeral will be limited to family. Services will be broadcast live on Facebook.com/coltrinmortuary. The family will visit with friends from 5-7:00 p.m., Sunday, April 11, 2021, and one hour prior to services both at the church. Burial will be at Rigby Pioneer Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com. Dorothy 3/15/1921 - 4/3/2021Sellers Anderson
