Dwain Thomas Anderson, 88, of Idaho Falls, passed away peacefully in his home with his wife by his side on Oct. 29, 2021, at age 88. Dwain was born, the youngest of five children, to Eather Heman and Eva Thomas Anderson on March 13, 1933, in Rigby, Idaho. Dwain graduated from Rigby High School in 1951. He immediately joined the Navy, along with his brother Bill and many classmates. He served in the Korean War on the USS Kemper County Tank Landing Ship, traveled to Japan and Guam and also served as a Hospitalman before being honorably discharged with four years of service. Shortly after returning from the service, he spotted a cute gal in pedal pushers. JoAnn Everett was to become the love of his life. They were married June 1, 1956, and spend the next 65 years together. He enjoyed working for Mountain Bell & AT&T as a cable splicer & phone technician for 37 years. Dwain led a healthy life of activity including road trips with his family and friends, outdoor activities such as fishing and camping and shooting hoops with his grandkids. Above all he loved his family and created lasting memories by showing them how to read maps, digging themselves out of the snow and teaching them how to hit a ball. He was a devoted fan of the Dodgers, Lakers and Rams. He made the most of what life had to give and made it better for others. He is survived by his wife JoAnn Anderson; son Rick (Andrea) Anderson; daughter Patti (James) Landon; grandsons, Korry (Michelle) Beard, Bobby (Alicia) Beard, C.J. Beard, Scott Anderson; and many great grandchildren. Private family services will be held. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com Dwain 3/13/1933 - 10/29/2021Anderson