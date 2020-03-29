Eileen F. Anderson, 90, passed away peacefully at the home of her loving son and family, Larry, Melanie and Nathan on March 25th, 2020. She was born May 23rd, 1929 to Ray and Lena Olson Foley. Eileen attended grade school at Woodville, Idaho and graduated from Shelley High School in 1947. She later attended the University of Idaho. She married Dale N. Anderson on May 22nd, 1955 at Woodville, Idaho. Upon graduation Eileen started working for Westinghouse Electric at the INEL until 1957. After her son Brent was born Eileen became a stay at home mom. She enjoyed bowling and camping. Eileen is survived by her sons Brent (Stacy) Anderson of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Larry (Melanie) Anderson, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, as well as five grandsons, one great grandson, four great granddaughters and one great great grandson She was proceeded in death by her husband Dale, sister Marty Martin and her parents Ray and Lena Foley. The family would like to thank Hands of Hope Home and Health Hospice with a special thanks to Liz, Jill, Annie, Shelby, Cheryl and Charlene. The family would also like to thank Brianna for her spiritual guidance. Eileen was grateful for the care and dedication given to her by Larry and Melanie. Her last days were full of love and laughter. The time and stories shared will forever be cherished. The time spent forever changed and strengthened their lives and relationships. Services to be held at a later date. Visit www. buckmillerhann.com for service information. Eileen 5/23/1929 - 3/25/2020F. Anderson
+1