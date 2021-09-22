Eileen Romrell Anderson died on the afternoon of September 18, 2021 on the North Fork of the Snake River just above Ashton as the result of a boating accident at the end of a float trip with her husband Loren, her second son Michael, and her daughter-in-law Katie. Eileen was born on March 1, 1950, the third born of ten children of mother Joy Romrell neé Ottesen and father Roland Taylor Romrell. Eileen is the first of her brothers and sisters to pass to the other side. Eileen picked potatoes on local farms and made curtains for travel trailers in the family business. Eileen was a classic introvert with a scintillating intellect. She excelled in school and as an educator as well. Starting at her knee, all eight of her children read the Book of Mormon before age eight. She didn't have Hooked on Phonics, but she was smart, she loved her children, and she had a husband who made sure she had the time to be a mother. With love and scripture, Eileen gave her children the power to seek God for themselves because she taught them to read and how to think deeply about what they read. Eileen also passed this on to her grandchildren. Perhaps of near equal importance, the love of reading she instilled in her children enabled all the Anderson kids to experience The Lord of the Rings before the movies, which they subsequently saw together as a family each opening day after Christmas. Being the traditional sort, Eileen found the love of her life, Loren Anderson, and married him first to make sure those eight children had a father that met Eileen's standards. Eileen and Loren are each other's best friends. At age 28 (approximately 87 in LDS years), Loren Fullerton Anderson had nearly lost hope of finding a woman who shared his deep belief that there is no higher calling than that of father and mother. Then he met Eileen. Loren is fond of saying that the courtship, "was easier than falling off a log backward." The couple was married in the Salt Lake City Temple on September 4, 1970. Loren worked hard, and spent years on the road away from the family so Eileen could devote herself to being a mother and running the household. Once most of the work of raising the children was done, Eileen took part-time work at Melaleuca. As Loren's health declined, she worked full time and eventually retired after over twenty-one years with that company. Eileen and Loren served as Addiction Recovery missionaries for 10 years. Eileen spent her final years wholly focused on the mission that suited her best: loving, serving, and enjoying her husband, her 8 children, 33 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Loren Anderson of Idaho Falls, Idaho; daughters: Deborah (Steve) Mann of Idaho Falls, Idaho; EvEllen (Nathan) Harris of Rexburg, Idaho; Miriam (Dustin) Whittaker of Ogden, Utah; sons: Daniel Anderson, Michael (Katie) Anderson, David (Jenny) Anderson all of Ammon, Idaho; Joseph (Christy) Anderson of Rexburg, Idaho; Abraham (Sage) Anderson of North Platte, Nebraska; sisters: LarRene (Van) Sargent, Brenda Jean (Dan) Knight both of Idaho Falls; Karleen (Jake) Garling of Ammon, Idaho; LuDean (Maynard) Jackson of Idaho Falls, Idaho; Christene (Dale) Hepworth of Grant, Idaho; Janine Sandbakken of Spanish Fork, Utah; Valeen (Layne) Terry of Parker, Idaho; brothers: Garth (Amy) Romrell of Idaho Falls, Idaho; Calvin (Kristy) Romrell of Tucson, Arizona; 33 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother-in-law, Jerry Sandbakken; and granddaughter, Alaina Jo Anderson. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 23, 2021, at the Iona 7th Ward Chapel, 4707 E. Iona Road, Iona, Idaho 83427. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, September 22 also at the church. A private family visitation will be held from 10 to 10:45 a.m., prior to services at the church. Interment will follow in the Ammon Cemetery. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Eileen 3/1/1950 - 9/18/2021Romrell Anderson
