Elma Josephine Anderson, 92, of Idaho Falls, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at her home. She was under the care of Encompass Hospice. Elma was born on March 8, 1927, in Rigby, Idaho to Edwin Ward and Ina Josephine Peterson Smout. She was the youngest of 8 children (5 boys and 3 girls). She grew up in the Rigby and Clark area. She graduated from Rigby High School in 1945. On June 19, 1947, she married Mark Clive Anderson in Dillon, Montana. She lived in Boise for 1 year and then Idaho Falls. She worked at Newberry in Idaho Falls for a few years, then got a job at Sears as a bookkeeper, she retired from Sears after 30 years. Elma was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed embroidery, quilting, needlework and reading. She was a sweet, loving lady who had many friends, nieces, and nephews who loved her. She was survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mark Anderson; brothers: Wilmur Smout, Darwin Smout, Sterly Smout, Ray Smout, and Loy Smout; sisters: Elella Bradshaw and Phillis Brown. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 28, 2019, at the Idaho Falls 11th Ward, 1235 Juniper. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment will be at the Annis Little Butte Cemetery in Menan. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com. Elma 3/8/1927 - 12/21/2019Josephine Anderson