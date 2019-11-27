John Anderson II, 85, of Idaho Falls, passed away November 24, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. He passed away at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, after sustaining an injury doing what he did best: working! Henry was born June 23, 1934, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Henry John Anderson and Margaret Kathrine Muir Anderson. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls, graduating from Idaho Falls High School in 1953. On January 10, 1952, he married his high school sweetheart, Bernetta LaRue Hebdon in Rigby, Idaho, while still attending high school. The night they got married, they had car troubles, and Bernetta got home late from their date/secret marriage. As a result, she got grounded for two weeks. They didn't consummate their marriage until she got ungrounded. John and Bernetta went on to make their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho. They had 7 children in the first 10 years of marriage when John was stricken with a brain tumor. Due to complications, it kept them from having more children or they would have, John always said. They loved their kids; family was always first priority. John often worked several jobs at a time to keep his family comfortable. He worked in the auto parts industry at various local shops his whole career. The last 22 years of his working career, he worked at the INL in the auto parts department. He owned a wedding catering business with his wife for more than 30 years. They loved helping others join in marriage. John and Bernetta were inseparable. Their marriage was solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple in April 2017. Despite the fact that neither John nor Bernetta liked sports, they made a bet on a ball game several years ago, and Bernetta won. The prize was flowers every week for the rest of her life. John held up his part of the bargain, and she has received flowers for several years right up until his death. John adored his wife, kids, and grandkids. He hosted many pow wows, luaus, parties, and class reunions. He loved people and was always happy and selfless in his service. He was a friend to all and was kind and generous to anyone he was acquainted with. He never spoke ill of anyone and was a quiet, funny man. He could make anyone laugh and loved to play jokes and pranks on everyone, especially telemarketers. He was a master at it. Paul Harvey and Ronald Reagan were his idols, and he was a gentleman of that era and stature. He never met a stranger that didn't leave a friend. He was a member of the Elks and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed making stained glass windows, and going to and hosting garage sales. He was a devout thrift store enthusiast, occasional golfer, Boise State fan, and the world's greatest prankster. Henry is survived by his wife, Bernetta Anderson; sons, Henry John (Loralee) Anderson III of Idaho Falls, ID, and Douglas (Kathy) Anderson of Rigby, ID; daughters, Laura (Randy) Gray of Idaho Falls, ID, Diana (Michael) Bell of Boise, ID, and Lisa (Michael) Barnes of Hamer, ID; sister, Marjorie (Marvin) Packer of Roy, UT; 16 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Margaret Anderson; daughters, Karen Jeanette Anderson and Robyn Christen Gray, six sisters, and three brothers. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019, at the Idaho Falls North Stake Center, 955 Memorial Drive, with Counselor Don Ostler officiating. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue, and Saturday from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Henry 6/23/1934 - 11/24/2019John Anderson II