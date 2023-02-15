Joe Lee Anderson passed away on February 12, 2023. Joe was born in Pocatello, Idaho, he was the youngest of four children. Joe graduated with a Bachelor's Degree from Idaho State University and went on to lead a long successful career at the INL. Joe was very fun to be around and had a dry sense of humor. As a husband, he was attentive and caring. As a father, Joe was dependable and supportive. He was always there to listen and help if needed. One of his most notable traits was his joking personality. He loved to play tricks on the kids and take advantage of their gullibility. He loved to play card games with his children and grandchildren. He also enjoyed golf, wood working, and traveling with family. He happily became a member of the LDS church in 2009 and enjoyed his time serving as the ward clerk. Joe will be missed by many and we will always carry a special memory in our hearts. Joe is survived by his wife of 26 years Darla Anderson, son Matt Anderson, daughter Amanda Terramorse, stepdaughters Sharida Call, Trinda Hess, Tyana Hulett, and stepson Shawn Warner. He is also survived by his sisters Joyce Welton and Judy Hulburt. He was proceeded in death by his parents John R. & Jeannette C. Anderson and his brother Bill Anderson. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, February 18, 2023 at the Shamrock Park Ward Chapel, 3195 South Holmes Ave, Idaho Falls, Idaho. The family will meet with friends Saturday morning from 9:30 A.M. till 10:40 A.M. at the church. Burial will be at 3:00 P.M. in the Holbrook, Idaho Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalder Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Joe 2/8/1947 - 2/12/2023Lee Anderson
