Juliette Anderson, known affectionately as "Julie," was born in Sacramento, California, on February 21, 1945, the second of three children from Josephine ("Jo") Dreiss Newton Anderson from Cameron, Texas, and William ("Bill") Herbert Barclay Anderson from Greeley, Colorado. At an early age, Juliette gained a love of the outdoors and a passion for dogs and horses. On the West Coast, Bill and Jo raised registered English Cocker Spaniels, along with three children perpetually surrounded by puppies. Juliette learned English riding and jumping at the academy at the historical Patee Ranch in the heart of Steinbeck Country, Monterey County. When the family moved to Idaho, Juliette's beloved mare "Dusty" followed in tow, joined by a pair of English Cocker Spaniels. Together the family explored the beauty of Idaho's wilderness. Bill and Jo instilled in their daughter a love of the Old West and the great outdoors. Juliette grew into a pioneer woman at heart. Despite her fascination with the cowboy stories of Zane Grey and Louis L'Amour, she always rode English. After attending high school in Blackfoot, Idaho and Pasadena, California, Juliette studied at Idaho State University and University of Utah, where she earned her Bachelor of Arts. She pursued post-baccalaureate studies in psychology and sociology at University of Idaho. Later Juliette graduated with honors as first in her class from University of Missouri at Kansas City with a Master of Arts in Counseling. She was elected to memberships in the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi and the International Honor Society in Psychology, Psi Chi. Juliette received certification from the National Board for Certified Counselors. Specializing in Individual, Marriage & Family Therapy, she served as a Licensed Clinical Professional and Mental Health Counselor, Military & Family Life Consultant, and Certified Specialist in Grief Recovery and Suicide Intervention & Prevention. Juliette opened her first practice in the medical offices of a doctor of internal medicine. She worked closely with physicians, clinical psychologists, psychiatrists, and other healthcare professionals. She believed in the importance of integrating counseling with preventive medicine, education, the arts, and the experience of nature in the treatment of the whole person, a healing approach she described as "a hospital for the human heart." At the center of her vocation was her belief that positive and lasting change flows from the experience of unconditional love and grace at work in a person's life. A lifelong dream was achieved when she founded Wellhouse Ranch Ministries to provide counseling services without charge. Juliette died on April 6, 2021, after struggling with cancer. She is survived by her younger sister, Christine ("Chris") Anderson, an artist and Adjunct Associate Professor now teaching remotely from Moscow, Idaho, and four beloved nephews—Taylor, Brock, Colson, and Brandt—the sons of her late brother, William ("Will") Earle Anderson, II, and his wife Ann. A funeral service will be held at 2 pm, Saturday, April 24, 2021, at St. Mark's Church, 111 S. Jefferson Street, Moscow, ID 83843, (208) 882-2022. Arrangements have been entrusted to Short's Funeral Chapel of Moscow and condolences may be left at www.shortsfuneralchapel.com Juliette 2/21/1945 - 4/6/2021Anderson